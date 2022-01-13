UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on UCBJY. Citigroup downgraded shares of UCB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of UCB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UCB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.84.

OTCMKTS UCBJY opened at $53.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.22. UCB has a 1 year low of $44.41 and a 1 year high of $61.96.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

