Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $77.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ultragenyx’s marketed drug, Crysvita, continued to drive sales. Recently, the company received two FDA approvals — Dojolvi for treating fatty acid oxidation disorders and the other for label expansion of Crysvita in tumor-induced osteomalacia. These drug approvals should continue to drive growth in the upcoming quarters as well. Ultragenyx continues to advance its gene-therapy clinical programs for addressing rare diseases which holds potential. However, being a commercial company with low revenues, any setback could escalate operating expenses and increase the cash requirement for additional quarters. Any pipeline and regulatory setback will hurt the stock severely. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RARE. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.98.

RARE opened at $71.21 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $69.09 and a one year high of $175.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.30.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. The business had revenue of $81.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 527.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,508,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,704 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 491.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,441,000 after acquiring an additional 587,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,719,000 after buying an additional 498,387 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,370,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,029,000 after buying an additional 467,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 801,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,252,000 after buying an additional 336,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.