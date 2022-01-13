Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,670,000 after acquiring an additional 13,207 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 168,428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,910 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 84,639 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $18,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $240,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $247.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.70 and its 200-day moving average is $227.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $256.11. The company has a market cap of $158.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.72.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.