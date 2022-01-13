United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given a $243.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 target price on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

UPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $213.76.

UPS stock opened at $211.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fusion Capital LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 26,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

