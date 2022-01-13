UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

UOLGY traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.04. 4,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.04. UOL Group has a 12-month low of $19.72 and a 12-month high of $24.63.

About UOL Group

UOL Group Ltd. engages in the investments in properties, subsidiaries, associated companies, and listed and unlisted securities. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services. The Property Development segment refers to the development of properties for sale.

