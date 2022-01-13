Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on URBN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Urban Outfitters from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.13.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.60.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 35.3% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,272,000 after buying an additional 2,271,175 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 45,491.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,419,000 after buying an additional 1,089,521 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,729.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,132,000 after buying an additional 800,221 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 28.4% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $91,006,000 after buying an additional 678,850 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 631.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,293,000 after buying an additional 571,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.