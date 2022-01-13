Urbana Co. (TSE:URB) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Urbana’s previous annual dividend of $0.09.

Shares of TSE URB opened at C$3.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$154.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01. Urbana has a 12-month low of C$2.61 and a 12-month high of C$3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.53.

Urbana (TSE:URB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$14.15 million during the quarter.

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

