Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $92.00 to $100.00. The company traded as high as $85.16 and last traded at $84.87, with a volume of 44943 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.85.

VLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.46, a PEG ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.41 and a 200 day moving average of $71.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -359.63%.

Valero Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

