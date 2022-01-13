Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 21,834 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,834 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned 0.10% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $33,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.13. 2,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,825. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.38. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $114.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

