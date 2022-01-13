Valley National Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned 1.24% of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 196,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of HAIL traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.91. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,707. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.18 and a 200-day moving average of $57.46. SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a one year low of $52.29 and a one year high of $71.43.

