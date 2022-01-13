Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $2.49 Million Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Comerica by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 18,882 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Comerica by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 760,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,276,000 after buying an additional 108,996 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Comerica by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 105,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after buying an additional 12,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Comerica by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after buying an additional 58,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Comerica by 1,309.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 62,868 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Compass Point raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.19.

In other news, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total value of $50,168.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMA traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.25. 24,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,421. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.66. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $55.87 and a 1-year high of $98.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

