Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $4.34 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 41,542,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,215,000 after purchasing an additional 262,424 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,851,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,085,000 after buying an additional 154,800 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,572,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,874,000 after purchasing an additional 124,174 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,195,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,071,000 after acquiring an additional 15,414 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,251. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $92.26 and a 12-month high of $110.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.08.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

