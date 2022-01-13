Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.88.

APD stock traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $295.60. The company had a trading volume of 11,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,194. The firm has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $299.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.02.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

