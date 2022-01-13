Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) versus Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Financial Contrast

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.4% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of Graybug Vision shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Graybug Vision shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and Graybug Vision, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50 Graybug Vision 0 4 2 0 2.33

Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.03%. Graybug Vision has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 266.24%. Given Graybug Vision’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Graybug Vision is more favorable than Vanda Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Vanda Pharmaceuticals and Graybug Vision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals 12.77% 7.23% 6.16% Graybug Vision N/A -43.98% -41.24%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vanda Pharmaceuticals and Graybug Vision’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals $248.17 million 3.25 $23.34 million $0.61 23.75 Graybug Vision N/A N/A -$27.53 million N/A N/A

Vanda Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Graybug Vision.

Risk & Volatility

Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Graybug Vision has a beta of 3.62, suggesting that its share price is 262% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals beats Graybug Vision on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051. The company was founded by Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos and Argeris N. Karabelas in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema. It also develops GB-103, a once-a-year formulation of GB-102, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy; and GB-401, a depot formulation of a beta-adrenergic receptor inhibitor to treat primary open-angle glaucoma. The company was formerly known as Graybug LLC and changed its name to Graybug Vision, Inc. in 2016. Graybug Vision, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Redwood City, California.

