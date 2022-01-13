VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $50.74

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.74 and last traded at $50.76, with a volume of 272859 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.93.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.52.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 51,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 334,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,153,000 after purchasing an additional 143,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

