VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Trading Down 4.2%

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) fell 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.59 and last traded at $25.60. 241,746 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,260,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.28.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the third quarter worth $226,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $288,000.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

