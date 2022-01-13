Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Boosted by Asset Planning Services Ltd.

Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.9% of Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,018,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 122,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 28,276 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 321,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 105,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 64,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the period.

VEA traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.67. The company had a trading volume of 199,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,334,918. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.65 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

