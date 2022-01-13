Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Asset Planning Services Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 649.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,717,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,046 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,517,532,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,920.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 523,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,541,000 after buying an additional 473,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,011,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,491,000 after buying an additional 357,588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $247.16. 9,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,232. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $204.37 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

