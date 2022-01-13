Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Sets New 1-Year High at $153.64

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $153.64 and last traded at $153.16, with a volume of 4302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.52.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

