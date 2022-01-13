Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Decreased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,784,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $146,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 260,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,319,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $638,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $3,818,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period.

BSV opened at $80.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.28 and a 1 year high of $82.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.69.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

