Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Stake Cut by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000.

VOOV opened at $153.78 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.29 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.81.

