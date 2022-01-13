Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Bought by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,399,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,698,000 after purchasing an additional 263,885 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $54.82 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $54.65 and a 52 week high of $58.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $19.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 35.42%.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.