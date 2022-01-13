Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,950,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,901 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.3% of Creative Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.50% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $1,321,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37,676 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000.

VTI stock opened at $238.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

