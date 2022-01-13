Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vectrus, Inc. engages in providing infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services. Its services include operations, maintenance, management, engineering and sustainment for physical assets including a wide variety of facilities, information technology, network and communication systems, vehicles and equipment. The Company serves U.S. government customers worldwide. Vectrus, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Vectrus in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Vectrus stock opened at $46.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Vectrus has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $60.32. The firm has a market cap of $540.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.11.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. Vectrus had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $459.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vectrus will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 11,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $579,075.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Hathaway sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $191,798.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEC. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vectrus by 83.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vectrus by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vectrus by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Vectrus by 97,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

