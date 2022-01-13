Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on VECO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.85 and a beta of 1.39. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $32.40.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $150.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.63 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $49,561.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $174,693.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 82.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

