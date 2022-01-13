Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VECO. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities reissued an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ VECO opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.85 and a beta of 1.39. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $150.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $49,561.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $174,693.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.