Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,917,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710,968 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.23% of Ventas worth $2,148,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Ventas by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Ventas by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on VTR. Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.19.

VTR opened at $51.83 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.40 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

