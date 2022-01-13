Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Verastem’s earnings. Verastem reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verastem will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.33) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Verastem.

Get Verastem alerts:

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 74.26% and a negative net margin of 3,703.23%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.69.

In other Verastem news, CEO Brian M. Stuglik sold 13,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $31,058.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,173 shares of company stock worth $68,493. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Verastem by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,149,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,841 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Verastem by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 14,977,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,130,000 after buying an additional 3,691,000 shares in the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verastem during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,701,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,482,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verastem during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verastem stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,425,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,588. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $331.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verastem (VSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.