Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Sold by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 11.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 62.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 23.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in Verint Systems by 47.4% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 990,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,658,000 after purchasing an additional 318,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNT stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,874. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.15.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $229,239.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $87,241.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,796. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.57.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

