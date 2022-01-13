VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 1,226 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $289,495.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $238.25 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $257.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 0.86.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The firm had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 478,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares during the period. Essex LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,996,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 525,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,630,000 after purchasing an additional 21,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

