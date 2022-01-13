Veritaseum Reaches Market Cap of $290.68 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Veritaseum coin can now be bought for about $135.22 or 0.00308928 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Veritaseum has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $290.68 million and approximately $136,534.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00059830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Veritaseum Coin Profile

Veritaseum (VERI) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

