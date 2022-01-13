Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Financial Advantage Inc.

Financial Advantage Inc. trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,373 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 146,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,889,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 88,597 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 337,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,221,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 18.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 837,136 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $45,214,000 after buying an additional 131,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 22.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,054,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $164,947,000 after buying an additional 550,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.60. The stock had a trading volume of 184,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,047,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.79. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

