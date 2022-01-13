Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Rating Lowered to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

VZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ opened at $53.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.81. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $224.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,934,000 after buying an additional 87,046 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.7% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 42,427 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,947,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $189,184,000 after acquiring an additional 105,841 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.4% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 18,352 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 45,999 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.