Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Major Shareholder Jeffery Westphal Sells 800,000 Shares

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $11,680,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ VERX traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.74. 362,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,822. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.02. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $39.71.
Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $110.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.92 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VERX. Bank of America cut shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
About Vertex
Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.
