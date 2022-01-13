Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Major Shareholder Jeffery Westphal Sells 800,000 Shares

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $11,680,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ VERX traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.74. 362,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,822. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.02. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $39.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $110.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.92 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,537,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,986,000 after acquiring an additional 221,623 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vertex by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,769,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,754,000 after purchasing an additional 926,044 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Vertex by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,681,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,836,000 after purchasing an additional 649,743 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 847,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 166,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vertex by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 768,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after purchasing an additional 70,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VERX. Bank of America cut shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

