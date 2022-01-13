ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 7.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 14.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 43,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 51,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 0.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $34.97 on Thursday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.55.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.