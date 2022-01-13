Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) by 9.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tidewater during the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Tidewater during the third quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Tidewater by 25.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Tidewater by 101,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Tidewater by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,290,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,853,000 after purchasing an additional 185,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth H. Traub acquired 5,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $66,820.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Robotti acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $524,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 77,682 shares of company stock worth $850,510 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

TDW opened at $12.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tidewater Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $497.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter.

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

