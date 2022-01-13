Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,378 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,258,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,552,000 after acquiring an additional 875,223 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,056,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,201,000 after acquiring an additional 348,217 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,438,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,248,000 after acquiring an additional 297,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,679,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,485,000 after acquiring an additional 734,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after acquiring an additional 910,801 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $528,591.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jason Rickard sold 17,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $199,094.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,402 shares of company stock worth $1,928,520 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

IRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $11.42 on Thursday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.27 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 64.78% and a net margin of 128.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.