Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merus were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Merus in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Merus by 3,238.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Merus in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Merus in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Merus in the second quarter valued at about $368,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRUS opened at $27.93 on Thursday. Merus has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.07.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Merus had a negative return on equity of 39.37% and a negative net margin of 185.10%. The business had revenue of $13.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.53 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merus will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

MRUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

