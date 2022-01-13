Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,409,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,495,000 after purchasing an additional 93,655 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,638,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,843,000 after purchasing an additional 109,864 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 172.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,314,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,050 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,213,000 after purchasing an additional 78,583 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,537,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,478,000 after purchasing an additional 83,393 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $4,479,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $607,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,000 shares of company stock worth $6,175,000. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

EVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.56 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average is $26.04. Evolent Health, Inc. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.