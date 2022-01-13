Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $971,000 Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124,417 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in WEX by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in WEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000.

Several research analysts have commented on WEX shares. Truist cut their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their target price on WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Securities cut their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.20.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $156.31 on Thursday. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $234.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.95, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

