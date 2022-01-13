Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 8,704 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 31.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,704 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PKOH. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,701,000 after purchasing an additional 121,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 785,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,244,000 after purchasing an additional 76,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 187,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares in the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKOH stock opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $275.69 million, a PE ratio of -168.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $41.78.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.60). Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $358.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is -384.62%.

PKOH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Park-Ohio from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Park-Ohio from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Park-Ohio Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

