VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:VSDA)

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of VSDA stock opened at $46.68 on Thursday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52-week low of $38.09 and a 52-week high of $47.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.43% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $14,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.