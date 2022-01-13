VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ CSF opened at $63.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.87. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $51.89 and a 12 month high of $66.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 8.30% of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $5,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

