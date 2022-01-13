VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:CDL opened at $62.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.80. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $62.73.

