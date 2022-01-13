VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.002 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $68.30 on Thursday. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $71.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.40 and its 200-day moving average is $66.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 3.13% of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

