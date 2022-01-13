Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Shares Gap Down to $15.71

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.71, but opened at $15.39. Vimeo shares last traded at $15.89, with a volume of 961 shares.

VMEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen cut shares of Vimeo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vimeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vimeo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.35.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $100.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.06 million. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. Equities analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

