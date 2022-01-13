Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VIR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VIR traded up $5.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.01. 3,435,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,335. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.04. Vir Biotechnology has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $141.01. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of -1.54.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $600,283.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $21,093,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 504,354 shares of company stock worth $25,697,195. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,392,000 after acquiring an additional 21,861 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.