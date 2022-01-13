Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.71.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VIR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.
Shares of NASDAQ VIR traded up $5.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.01. 3,435,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,335. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.04. Vir Biotechnology has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $141.01. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of -1.54.
In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $600,283.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $21,093,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 504,354 shares of company stock worth $25,697,195. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,392,000 after acquiring an additional 21,861 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
