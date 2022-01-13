Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Up to $33.42

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.42, but opened at $36.10. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $34.25, with a volume of 11,385 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.71.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of -1.54.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $600,283.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $185,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 504,354 shares of company stock worth $25,697,195 over the last 90 days. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $6,662,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 16.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 8.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

