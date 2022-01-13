Vista Capital Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period.

Shares of AVDE stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $64.82. The company had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,687. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.72. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $65.80.

