Vista Capital Partners Inc. Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,204 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.1% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,415,000 after purchasing an additional 640,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,449,000 after purchasing an additional 593,908 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,932,000 after purchasing an additional 473,218 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $430,667,000 after acquiring an additional 462,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $5.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $520.53. 33,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,957. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $539.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.28. The company has a market cap of $230.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $606.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.93.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

